Robert homers for 4th straight game, White Sox beat Guardians 8-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Robert Jr. homered for the fourth straight game, Gavin Sheets and Jake Burger went deep off Shane Bieber in Chicago’s six-run fifth inning, and the White Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 8-3. Lance Lynn allowed three runs — one earned — on seven hits in seven innings. Robert’s solo shot to deep left in the eighth was his AL-leading 12th homer of the season. He became the first White Sox player to homer in four straight games since Matt Davidson in 2017. Sheets’ three-run shot and Burger’s two-run drive were among six straight hits by the White Sox with two outs in the fifth as Chicago jumped ahead 6-0.

