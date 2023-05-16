Sold-out Barcelona-Wolfsburg final in Women’s Champs League

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — The Women’s Champions League final next month is sold out for the first time in the competition’s recent history. UEFA also says the June 3 final will set an attendance record for a women’s soccer game in the Netherlands. Barcelona will face Wolfsburg in front of more than 34,000 people at PSV Eindhoven’s stadium. UEFA says no previous final had fully sold out since 2009 when its Women’s Cup was rebranded as the Women’s Champions League. Ticket prices ranged from 15 euros to 25 euros.

