Switzerland shuts out Kazakhstan 5-0, Denmark beats Austria 6-2 at ice hockey worlds

RIGA, Latvia (AP) — Switzerland posted another shutout in beating Kazakhstan 5-0 for its third victory at the ice hockey world championship. Fabrice Herzog and Damien Riat had a goal and an assist each in the Group B game in the Latvian capital of Riga. The Swiss team has yet to concede a goal and tops Group B with nine points, with Canada trailing by one in second. Nikolaj Ehlers scored his third goal of the tournament to help Denmark beat Austria 6-2 for its third win in the Finnish city of Tampere. Denmark is tied for second in Group A. Istvan Bartalis netted a winner in overtime for Hungary to earn its first two points with a 3-2 victory over France.

