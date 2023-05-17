76ers prez Morey taking ‘careful process’ in search for Rivers’ replacement as coach

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers President Daryl Morey said he will take his time before hiring a new head coach. The 76ers fired Doc Rivers after three straight second-round exits. Morey said the new coach needs to bring leadership and accountability to the franchise. Morey said the 76ers are interested in bringing back looming free-agent James Harden. Morey says he would have to get creative to find ways to keep the Sixers a top team in the East if Harden leaves.

