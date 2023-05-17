ACC leadership touts progress in trying to address financial gap with the Big Ten and the SEC

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference has wrapped up its spring meetings. Many discussions were held in private, including talks over how the league plans to close the financial gap with the Big Ten and the Southeastern Conference. The ACC is a distant third in annual payouts to its members. Florida State athletic director Michael Alford in February criticized the position as many schools were looking at changing conferences. Alford has softened his stance and says he is optimistic about the future.

