Becky Hammon, Las Vegas Aces coach, denies bullying player over pregnancy
By MARK ANDERSON
AP Sports Writer
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas coach Becky Hammon has denied that former Aces player Dearica Hamby was bullied on her team for being pregnant, saying any ill feelings between the two came from Hamby being traded. Hammon, one of the league’s marquee figures, said at a news conference Wednesday that she did nothing to warrant discipline from the WNBA, which suspended her for two games without pay after a monthslong investigation into Hamby’s allegations. Hammon said she once asked Hamby about her pregnancy, but didn’t get into the specifics of what she said.