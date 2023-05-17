Coyotes face more instability with voters’ rejection of proposed arena
By JOHN MARSHALL
AP Sports Writer
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes were confident more than two decades of instability were coming to a close. A “yes” vote on a referendum for an entertainment district would allow the franchise to finally build its own arena. When Tempe voters said no, the team was left in shock and with no clear path to the future. The Coyotes have faced instability almost since moving to Arizona from Winnipeg in 1996.