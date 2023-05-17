Estrada’s RBI single keys 3-run 8th inning, Giants sweep Phillies
By BEN ROSS
Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Thairo Estrada hit a tiebreaking RBI single as part of a three-run eighth inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-4 to complete a three-game sweep. Wilmer Flores and Casey Schmitt each had two-run singles, and Blake Sabol and Brandon Crawford also drove in runs as the Giants won their sixth straight game against the Phillies. Bryson Stott homered for Philadelphia, which lost its fourth in a row. John Brebbia (2-0) pitched a scoreless eighth inning for the win as the San Francisco bullpen combined to allow one run in 5 2/3 innings for the second straight day.