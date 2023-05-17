Hlongwane, St. Clair lead Minnesota United past Dynamo 1-0

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Bongokuhle Hlongwane scored 14 minutes into the match and Dayne St. Clair made it stand up to lead Minnesota United to a 1-0 victory over the Houston Dynamo. Hlongwane’s third goal of the season was unassisted. St. Clair saved four shots to earn the clean sheet for Minnesota United (4-5-3), which ended a six-match winless streak by beating the Dynamo (4-5-2) for a sixth straight time — the club’s longest such streak against any opponent. Houston’s loss equals its longest losing streak against a single opponent — a six-match skid at the hands of the Seattle Sounders from 2017-21.

