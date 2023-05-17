Kenyan distance runner Rhonex Kipruto suspended for suspected doping

MONACO (AP) — Kenyan distance runner Rhonex Kipruto has been suspended for suspected doping. The Athletics Integrity Unit says the bronze medalist in the 10,000-meter race from the 2019 world championships has been notified of the charge. The case relates to irregularities in Kipruto’s athlete biological passport. The biological passport can detect possible irregularities in blood values assessed over time without an athlete testing positive for a banned substance. Kipruto placed ninth in the 10,000 at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

