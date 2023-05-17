Major League Baseball launches ‘MLB Together’ community assistance platform
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has launched a community assistance platform called “MLB Together.” The platform launched Wednesday will focus on youth empowerment; diversity, equity and inclusion; domestic and physical safety; health research and resources; military family and veteran resources; disaster relief; and environmental sustainability and green initiatives. Chicago White Sox reliever Liam Hendriks, a cancer survivor, will be a program ambassador. Roberto Clemente Award winners Adam Wainwright and Nelson Cruz created an initial promotional video.