Man City beats Real Madrid 4-0 to advance to Champions League final

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Bernardo Silva scored twice as Manchester City advanced to the Champions League final with a 4-0 win against Real Madrid. City will play Inter Milan in Istanbul on June 10 when Pep Guardiola will get the chance to win European soccer’s elite competition for the third time as a coach. Bernardo scored in the 23rd and 37th minutes at Etihad Stadium. Eder Militao’s own goal in the 76th sealed and a stoppage time strike from substitute Julian Alvarez sealed a 5-1 aggregate win. City is aiming to lift the Champions League for the first time in its history and has advanced to the final for the second time in three seasons.

