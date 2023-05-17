Pasquantino hits 2-run homer, Royals beat struggling Padres 4-3

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Vinnie Pasquantino hit a tiebreaking two-run homer off Yu Darvish and the Kansas City Royals beat the struggling San Diego Padres 4-3 to take two of three in the series. Pasquantino’s homer to right field, his eighth, and Maikel Garcia’s RBI double gave the Royals a 4-1 lead in the sixth inning. Many in the crowd of 32,416 booed the Padres after Scott Barlow retired the side in the ninth for his sixth save. San Diego’s star-studded lineup went 2 for 9 with runners in scoring position and stranded 12 overall as the Padres lost for the ninth time in 11 games.

