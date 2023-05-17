Spieth says wrist is feeling good enough to play ‘nasty’ Oak Hill
By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Jordan Spieth says he’s good to go for the PGA Championship. Spieth wasn’t sure he’d be at Oak Hill a week ago because of an injury to his left wrist. But he had a full range session over the weekend and it didn’t get worse. He played nine holes each of the last two days. Spieth says the wrist is only uncomfortable with high flops shots when he has to flick his wrist. The PGA Championship is the only major keeping him from the career Grand Slam. Spieth says he wouldn’t be playing if he didn’t think he could win.