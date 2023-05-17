Wawrinka beats Murray at rare ATP Challenger Tour match between Grand Slam champs

BORDEAUX, France (AP) — Stan Wawrinka beat Andy Murray 6-3, 6-0 in Bordeaux, France, on Wednesday in what is believed to be the first ATP Challenger Tour matchup in more than 40 years between two past major champions. Wawrinka is 38; Murray turned 36 on Monday. Wawrinka once was ranked as high as No. 3 and is currently 84th. Murray once went all the way up at No. 1 and is now 42nd. Their match Wednesday was on red clay but quite far from the French Open and with much smaller stakes and a much smaller audience. The year’s second Grand Slam tournament begins on May 28.

