Judge and Volpe homer, Cortes wins as Yankees beat Blue Jays 4-2

TORONTO (AP) — Aaron Judge hit a two-run home run in the first inning and the New York Yankees won for the 11th time in 16 games by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2. Nestor Cortes allowed two runs and five hits in six-plus innings to snap a four-start winless streak. Anthony Volpe also homered for the Yankees, who took three of four from Toronto. Bo Bichette homered in the bottom of the first, but Toronto lost its first home series of the season after winning five straight. José Berríos allowed three runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings, losing for the first time since April 19 at Houston.

