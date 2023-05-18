Skip to Content
Kenyan marathon star Eliud Kipchoge wins Spain’s 2023 Asturias award for sports

By CIARÁN GILES
Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — Kenyan marathon specialist Eliud Kipchoge has won the Princess of Asturias Award for sports for 2023. The Spanish foundation that organizes the prizes said Thursday that Kipchoge is a “legend” in world athletics and the best marathon runner of all time. Hewon two Olympic gold medals for the marathon. The 50,000-euro ($54,000) award is one of eight prizes awarded for outstanding work in areas including the arts, communication, science and literature. They are handed out annually by the foundation. They are ranked among the most prestigious in the Spanish-speaking world.

