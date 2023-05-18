Lynx, Reeve energized around new star duo of Napheesa Collier and Diamond Miller

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Lynx tried a stopgap approach after the disassembly of their four-championship dynasty. The patchwork process worked all right until a collapse last season left them out of the playoffs. They were 14-22 for the worst record in 13 seasons under head coach Cheryl Reeve. Napheesa Collier’s return and Diamond Miller’s arrival have sparked a freshness in Reeve’s first training camp without anyone from the last title-winning team in 2017. Collier missed most of last season on maternity leave. Miller was the No. 2 pick in the draft. The Lynx open the season on Friday against Chicago.

