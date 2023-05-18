Ohtani, Trout homer to help Angels to 6-5 victory over Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) — Shohei Ohtani homered in the first inning and hit a tiebreaking infield single in the eighth to help the Los Angeles Angels hold on for a 6-5 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. Hunter Renfroe preserved the win with a terrific defensive play in the ninth. Mike Trout also went deep for the Angels, and Anthony Santander and Adley Rutschman homered for Baltimore. Rutschman’s two-run shot in the seventh gave Baltimore a 5-4 lead, but it was short lived. Los Angeles scored two in the eighth and held on for the win.

