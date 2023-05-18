PGA Live Updates | PGA Championship delayed by frost

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — It’s cold out here in western New York. That’s where the PGA Championship is being held this week and it won’t be starting on time. Temperatures were around freezing at dawn when officials sent notice of a frost delay at Oak Hill. A thin layer of frost covered the beautifully manicured course. The good news for the players? This is as cold as it gets. The weather is supposed to get warmer the rest of the way. The first tee time will be 1 hour, 15 minutes after official feel they can open practice facilities.

