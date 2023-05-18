Rafael Nadal’s career timeline is filled with wins, losses, rivalries and injuries

Since winning the French Open the first time he entered in 2005, Rafael Nadal had never missed his favorite tournament until now. The owner of 14 titles in Paris and 22 Grand Slam trophies overall announced that a bad hip will force him to skip the trip to Roland Garros. His two decades on tour have been marked by some significant wins, memorable losses, historic rivalries and a long list of injuries.

