Alonso hits grand slam, Lindor wins it in 10th, Mets beat Guardians 10-9

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso tied the game with a grand slam in the seventh inning and Francisco Lindor hit an RBI single in the 10th as the New York Mets rallied from a 5-0 deficit to beat the Cleveland Guardians 10-9. Gabriel Arias hit a two-run homer in the top of the 10th against Drew Smith. In the bottom half, Mark Vientos and Francisco Álvarez tied the game with RBI singles against Emmanuel Clase. Lindor later singled to score Brandon Nimmo. The Mets have won three straight. Alonso’s grand slam made it 7-7. Josh Naylor had five RBIs for the Guardians and hit a three-run first-inning homer.

