Bonner, Thomas combine for 37 points, Sun beat Fever 70-61

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — DeWanna Bonner scored 19 points, Alyssa Thomas had 18 points, 12 rebounds and six assists and the Connecticut Sun held off the Indiana Fever 70-61 to begin the WNBA season. Former Indiana head coach Stephanie White got the win in her Connecticut debut after replacing Curt Miller, who took the Sun to the WNBA Finals last season. Connecticut led by 15 points after three quarters but Indiana scored the opening 10 points of the fourth to cut its deficit to 58-53. The Sun eventually scored with 3:06 left on Bonner’s fast-break layup. Aliyah Boston, the top pick in the WNBA draft, scored the next four points to get Indiana within 60-57. But Thomas scored six points in 70 seconds to keep Connecticut in front.

