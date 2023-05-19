Copper scores 20, Sky use big 2nd quarter to beat Lynx 77-66

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kahleah Copper had 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists, Alanna Smith scored 15 points and the Chicago Sky used a big second quarter to beat the Minnesota Lynx 77-66 in a WNBA opener. Chicago pulled away in the second quarter after outscoring Minnesota 22-3 for a 44-27 lead at the break. The Lynx shot just 1 for 15 from the floor in the second quarter and turned it over 11 times, leading to 13 Chicago points. Chicago held a double-digit lead for the first 18 minutes of the second half until Kayla McBride made it 75-66 with 1:03 left in the fourth. Smith answered with two free throws to help seal it.

