Hendriks throws live BP, timetable for return from cancer still unclear

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks took another step in his comeback from cancer by throwing live batting practice. But it remains unclear when he will return to the bullpen. Manager Pedro Grifol says Hendriks threw about 20 pitches and “felt good.” But he also says there’s still no timetable on a return and that the organization will determine the next step. Hendriks went from noticing lumps on his neck last summer to being diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He announced last month he was in remission after having immunotherapy and chemotherapy. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte two weeks ago and made six appearances with the minor league club before the White Sox opted to bring him back to Chicago this week.

