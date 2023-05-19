Skip to Content
Mountcastle hits 3-run HR, Orioles go deep 3 times to beat Blue Jays 6-2

By IAN HARRISON
Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Ryan Mountcastle hit a three-run home run, Anthony Santander and Adam Frazier also connected and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-2. Kyle Gibson allowed one run in seven innings to snap a three-start losing streak as the Orioles won for the third time in four games. Gibson gave up five hits, walked two and struck out five. Toronto has lost four of five since sweeping a three-game series against Atlanta last weekend.

