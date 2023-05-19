Rubio wins much-altered 13th stage, Thomas stays in Giro lead

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — Einer Rubio won a shortened 13th stage of the Giro d’Italia for his first victory in a Grand Tour, while Geraint Thomas remained in the leader’s pink jersey as there was little movement in the overall standings. Rubio edged out fellow escapees Thibaut Pinot and Jefferson Alexander Cepeda for his first Grand Tour stage win. They had sprinted for victory at the top of the tough climb up to the summit finish at Crans-Montana. The route was slashed to 80 kilometers because of adverse weather conditions. Thomas remains two seconds ahead of Primož Roglič and 22 ahead of João Almeida.

