Ancelotti says he will stay at Real Madrid despite City loss and Brazil opening

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlo Ancelotti says he will finish his contract with Real Madrid despite their defeat in the Champions League semifinals and with rumors swirling that Brazil would love the Italian to become its next coach. Ancelotti says “I have a contract until June 2024 and the club has already guaranteed I will see out my contract.” Manchester City’s 4-0 rout of Madrid this week fueled speculation that perhaps Ancelotti’s second stint at Madrid was near its end. Brazil is apparently ready to embrace the 63-year-old Ancelotti. Brazil has been without a permanent coach since last year’s World Cup.

