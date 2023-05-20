Gallo homers for 4th time in 7 games, Twins beat Angels 6-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Joey Gallo homered for the fourth time in seven games, Trevor Larnach hit an RBI triple that turned into a Little League home run and the Minnesota Twins defeated the Los Angeles Angels 6-2. Shohei Ohtani hit his 11th home run of the season for the Angels, a night before he takes a 5-1 record to the mound for the rubber game. Kyle Farmer, Kyle Garlick and Willi Castro drove in runs in a three-run first. Gallo boosted the lead to 4-1 with a leadoff homer in the sixth, his 11th home run this season.

