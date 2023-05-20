Guardians-Mets game postponed by rain, split doubleheader Sunday

NEW YORK (AP) — The scheduled game between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Mets has been postponed because of rain. It will be made up as part of a split-admission doubleheader Sunday at Citi Field, with the opener beginning at 1:40 p.m. and the nightcap at 7:10 p.m. With steady rain falling in New York and a wet forecast all day, the game was postponed just more than five hours before the scheduled first pitch. Max Scherzer had been slated to start for the Mets against rookie Tanner Bibee. Justin Verlander was lined up to pitch the series finale Sunday night against Cleveland ace Shane Bieber in a marquee matchup of Cy Young Award winners. New York rallied twice to win the opener 10-9 in 10 innings Friday night.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.