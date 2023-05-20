Major league-leading Rays hit 3 more homers, beat Brewers 8-4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Harold Ramírez, Yandy Díaz and Christian Bethancourt homered, and the major league-leading Tampa Bay Rays beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-4. Tampa Bay leads the major’s with 90 homers and 286 runs. The Rays have allowed 160 runs. Zach Eflin allowed three runs, four hits and struck out eight for the Rays, who improved to 21-3 at home this season. The Brewers got homers from Owen Miller and Brian Anderson. Milwaukee has lost four of five. Ramírez had a first-inning opposite-field solo homer to right off Eric Lauer before Díaz connected on a three-run shot to center in the second that put the Rays up 4-0.

