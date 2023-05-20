Marlins beat Giants 1-0 on unearned run, improve to 15-2 in 1-run games

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Braxton Garrett and three relievers combined on a three-hitter, and the Miami Marlins scored an unearned run in the eighth inning on a Jon Berti single to beat the San Francisco Giants 1-0. Miami (24-22) improved to 15-2 in one-run games but has been outscored 211-159 this season. The Marlins won for the fifth time in six games and stopped the Giants’ four-game winning streak. Miami scored in the eighth against Tyler Rogers. Garrett Hampson reached on third baseman J.D. Davis’s fielding error, Xavier Edwards sacrificed and Berti followed with a single past first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr.

