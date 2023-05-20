Moreno rallies Cincinnati to 3-2 victory over Crew

CINCINNATI (AP) — Junior Moreno scored the go-ahead goal in the 67th minute and Cincinnati held on to defeat rival Columbus 3-2 on Saturday. Luciano Acosta scored a pair of first-half goals for Cincinnati, which has now won eight straight matches at home. The team sits atop the Western Conference standings, Lucas Zelarayan and Malte Amundson both scored for the Crew, who lost to Cincinnati for the first time since 2020 in the so-called “Hell is Real” rivalry.

