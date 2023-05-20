Mukhtar sparks Nashville to 2-1 victory over Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored two goals — the second on a penalty kick in the third minute of second-half stoppage time — to lift Nashville SC to a 2-1 victory over Charlotte FC. Charlotte took the lead in the 6th minute when Brandt Bronico took a pass from Justin Meram and found the net for the first time this season. Nashville pulled even on a goal by Mukhtar, the defending league MVP, in the 39th minute. Mukhtar used an assist from Sean Davis to score for a seventh time on the year. Nashville (7-3-4) ends a club-record five-match home win streak for Charlotte (5-6-3).

