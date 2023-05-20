Real Salt Lake keeps Rapids winless at home with 3-2 victory

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Real Salt Lake scored three times in the first half and held on for a 3-2 victory over the Colorado Rapids. Real Salt Lake (4-6-3) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute when Pablo Ruiz took a pass from Bode Hidalgo and scored for a second time this season. Danny Musovski stretched the lead to 2-0 nine minutes later with an unassisted goal — his first of the season. Defender Danny Wilson pulled Colorado (2-6-6) within a goal in the 33rd minute, using an assist from Connor Ronan to score his first of the season. Damir Kreilach scored his second goal of the season when he took passes from Rubio Rubín and Bertin Jacquesson and found the net in the 44th minute, giving Real Salt Lake a 3-1 lead into halftime.

