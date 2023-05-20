Skip to Content
Published 7:07 PM

Reyes, Burke lead Red Bulls to 2-1 victory over Montreal

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Andrés Reyes and Cory Burke scored first-half goals to lead the New York Red Bulls to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal. Reyes gave the Red Bulls (3-4-7) the lead in the 23rd minute with his second goal of the season, scoring unassisted. Defender Joel Waterman answered six minutes later for Montreal (5-8-0) when he took a pass from George Campbell and scored for the first time this season to knot the score at 1-1. The Red Bulls regained the lead in the 38th minute on a goal by Burke. Cristian Cásseres Jr. notched an assist on Burke’s second netter of the campaign.

