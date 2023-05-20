Sevilla player Jordán targeted by hung dummy before derby with Betis

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The Spanish league and Sevilla have denounced an apparent hate act by unknown persons against Sevilla player Joan Jordán the day before the Seville city derby with Real Betis. A dummy wearing a Sevilla shirt of Jordán was found on Saturday hung from an overpass in Seville with the banner “Seville hates Nervión” in Spanish. Nervión Stadium is Sevilla’s former stadium. The incident is similar to one suffered by Real Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior. In January 2022, Jordán was struck in the head by a piece of PVC pipe hurled from the stands at Betis’ stadium.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.