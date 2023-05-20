Tkachuk scores another OT winner, lifting Panthers to 2-0 series lead vs Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk finished a feed from Sam Reinhart at the 1:51 mark of overtime to help the Florida Panthers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 for a 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference final. He had scored the winner in a four-overtime thriller less than two days earlier in Game 1. Florida won on the road for the eighth straight time in the playoffs and improved to 6-0 in overtime in the postseason. Aleksander Barkov had a highlight-reel goal for Florida, while Sergei Bobrovsky again befuddled Carolina with 37 stops. Jalen Chatfield scored for Carolina, while Antti Raanta had 24 saves.

