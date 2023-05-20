Valdez’s 3-run homer, Sale’s 7 strong innings carry Red Sox over Padres 4-2
By BERNIE WILSON
AP Sports Writer
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Emmanuel Valdez hit a three-run homer and Chris Sale allowed just three hits including two homers in seven innings for the Boston Red Sox who beat San Diego 4-2 to send the Padres plummeting to their fourth straight loss and 11th in 13 games. The 34-year-old Sale had his fourth strong start and helped the Red Sox win their fourth straight game. The lefty allowed home runs to Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr. but otherwise shut down a superstar-studded offense with baseball’s third-highest payroll that continues to look lost at the plate.