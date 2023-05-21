Bailey hits 1st big league homer, squeezes in a run, Giants beat Marlins 7-5

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Patrick Bailey hit his first major league homer and drove in a run with a squeeze bunt, helping the San Francisco Giants beat the Miami Marlins 7-5 for their fifth win in six games. Two days after making his major league debut, 23-year-old catcher homered in the second off Jesús Luzardo and bunted in a run in a two-run sixth for a 6-4 lead. J.D. Davis hit his team-leading eighth home run in the third inning, then doubled and scored the go-ahead run on Mitch Haniger’s sixth-inning single. Jorge Soler had four hits, including his 12th home run.

