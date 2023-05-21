Ohtani strikes out 9, Moniak delivers big hit as Angels defeat Twins 4-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani struck out nine in six innings, Mickey Moniak delivered his second big hit of the series and the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Minnesota Twins 4-2. Ohtani did not get a decision despite allowing only one run and two hits. It was the fourth time in 10 starts this season the two-way superstar has had nine or more strikeouts. Moniak, who had a tying triple Friday night, came through with a two-run double in the seventh to give the Halos a 3-1 advantage. Alex Kirilloff homered and Carlos Correa had an RBI double for the Twins, who dropped four of six on their Southern California road trip.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.