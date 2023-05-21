Skip to Content
Ohtani strikes out 9, Moniak delivers big hit as Angels defeat Twins 4-2

By JOE REEDY
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani struck out nine in six innings, Mickey Moniak delivered his second big hit of the series and the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Minnesota Twins 4-2. Ohtani did not get a decision despite allowing only one run and two hits. It was the fourth time in 10 starts this season the two-way superstar has had nine or more strikeouts. Moniak, who had a tying triple Friday night, came through with a two-run double in the seventh to give the Halos a 3-1 advantage. Alex Kirilloff homered and Carlos Correa had an RBI double for the Twins, who dropped four of six on their Southern California road trip.

