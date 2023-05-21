PGA Live Updates | Sunny skies greet the leaders at final round of the PGA Championship
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — The weather has broken at Oak Hill ahead of the final round of the PGA Championship. Brooks Koepka fired a 4-under 66 in during a soggy third round at the East Course to reach 6 under for the tournament. Koepka has a one-shot lead over Viktor Hovland and Corey Conners as he pursues his fifth major championship and third PGA title. Major championship winners Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy all begin the fourth round within five shots of the lead.