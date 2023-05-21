Robert, Lynn star as White Sox beat Royals 5-2 for series sweep

CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Robert Jr. homered, Lance Lynn pitched six effective innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 5-2 for a three-game series sweep. Romy González went 3 for 3 with two RBIs as Chicago won for the fifth time in six games. The White Sox also improved to 12-8 since an ugly 10-game slide. Lynn allowed two runs and four hits in his second straight win. Michael Massey hit a two-run homer for Kansas City, which finished with four hits. The last-place Royals have dropped seven of nine.

