Scheffler’s late charge at PGA not enough to catch Koepka, he’ll have to settle for No. 1

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler’s surge to a second-place finish at the PGA Championship vaulted him back atop the world golf rankings. Scheffler says the ranking is nice but would have preferred to find a way to track down winner Brooks Koepka. Scheffler posted a 5-under 65 during the final round at Oak Hill, a number that could have been even better if not for a pair of putts that lipped out on the first and ninth holes. Scheffler replaces Jon Rahm at No. 1. Rahm slipped from the top spot after finishing in a tie for 50th on the East Course at 7 over.

