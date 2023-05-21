Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 6:46 PM

Scheffler’s late charge at PGA not enough to catch Koepka, he’ll have to settle for No. 1

KTVZ

By WILL GRAVES
AP Sports Writer

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler’s surge to a second-place finish at the PGA Championship vaulted him back atop the world golf rankings. Scheffler says the ranking is nice but would have preferred to find a way to track down winner Brooks Koepka. Scheffler posted a 5-under 65 during the final round at Oak Hill, a number that could have been even better if not for a pair of putts that lipped out on the first and ninth holes. Scheffler replaces Jon Rahm at No. 1. Rahm slipped from the top spot after finishing in a tie for 50th on the East Course at 7 over.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content