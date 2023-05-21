Taylor eyes Cameron rematch, questions linger over location, weight

DUBLIN (AP) — Katie Taylor spent years dreaming of a homecoming bout. Now, she’ll need to figure out how to bounce back from the first loss of her professional career. Chantelle Cameron spoiled Taylor’s homecoming by earning a majority decision at Dublin’s 3Arena to remain the undisputed super-lightweight champion. The 2012 Olympic gold medalist immediately said she’s “looking forward to the rematch” and can trigger it under terms of the contract for Saturday’s fight. Now come the questions of where, when and at which weight? Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn thinks it would be back in Ireland probably in the autumn. Cameron wasn’t as sure. She might push for England. She says “now it’s on my terms.”

