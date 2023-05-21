Walker 3 RBIs power D-backs to 8-3 win, Pirates 4-13 in May after a 20-9 start

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Christian Walker had three RBIs, hitting a two-run double in a three-run seventh inning that powered the Arizona Diamondbacks to a series win with a 8-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Ketel Marte had a two-out RBI single in the seventh and scored with Corbin Carroll on Walker’s double for a 7-3 lead. Walker added a run-scoring single in the ninth. Arizona has won seven of nine, including the final two games of the series. Pittsburgh committed three errors and had five wild pitches, falling to 4-13 in May after a 20-9 start. Merrill Kelly (5-3) gave up three runs and three hits in five innings.

