White Sox bring up OF Clint Frazier from Triple-A Charlotte

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have promoted Clint Frazier from Triple-A Charlotte and cut fellow outfielder Jake Marisnick. The 28-year-old Frazier hit .375 with seven homers and 13 RBIs in 16 games with Charlotte. He signed a minor league deal with Chicago last month after he was released from his minor league contract with the Texas. The Georgia native was in the starting lineup in right field for Chicago’s series finale against Kansas City. The 32-year-old Marisnick was designated for assignment. He went 0 for 2 and scored a run in nine games with the White Sox this year.

