Barkov leaves Game 3 of Florida-Carolina series with lower body injury after hit

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Florida captain Aleksander Barkov left Game 3 of the Panthers’ Eastern Conference finals matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period on Monday night. Barkov took a hit from Carolina’s Jack Drury with about 7 minutes left in the opening period, without any obvious signs of major discomfort afterward. Barkov returned to the Florida bench after the shift and took a seat briefly before talking with someone from the Panthers’ medical staff and departing for the locker room. He was diagnosed with a lower body injury.

