Golden Knights keep rallying, lead Stars 2-0 with NHL West final moving to Dallas

DALLAS (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights certainly know how to rally when they’ve fallen behind in these NHL playoffs. The Knights have trailed in 11 of their 13 games this postseason, including 10 times when the opposing team scored first. But they have a 2-0 series lead over the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Final. Game 3 is Tuesday night in Dallas. The Stars scored first in both games at Vegas before losing in overtime. Vegas has eight comeback victories this postseason. That includes their last four games to match an NHL record for the longest streak.

