Gurriel extends majors’ longest hitting streak to 15 games, D-backs beat Phillies 6-3
By KEVIN COONEY
Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. extended the longest active hitting streak in the majors to 15 games, going 4 for 4 with a homer, double and two RBIs as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-3. Pavin Smith also homered for the Diamondbacks, who have won eight of their last 10 games and five of seven on their nine-game trip to Oakland, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. Kyle Schwarber and Bryson Stott hit solo homers for the Phillies, who have lost six of their last eight games.