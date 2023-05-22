Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 7:10 PM

Gurriel extends majors’ longest hitting streak to 15 games, D-backs beat Phillies 6-3

KTVZ

By KEVIN COONEY
Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. extended the longest active hitting streak in the majors to 15 games, going 4 for 4 with a homer, double and two RBIs as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-3. Pavin Smith also homered for the Diamondbacks, who have won eight of their last 10 games and five of seven on their nine-game trip to Oakland, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. Kyle Schwarber and Bryson Stott hit solo homers for the Phillies, who have lost six of their last eight games.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content